Huntington National Bank Purchases 375 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Twitter by 42.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 6.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,249 shares of company stock worth $1,519,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.88. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 12.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

