Huntington National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,262 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,968,000 after buying an additional 829,203 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,695,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,453,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 362,633 shares in the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,090,444.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

NYSE QTS opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.32.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

