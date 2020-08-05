Huntington National Bank Makes New $34,000 Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5,260.8% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $259,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $29.28.

