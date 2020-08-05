Huntington National Bank Makes New $28,000 Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 7.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,298 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. InMode had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 34.56%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

