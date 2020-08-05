Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC grew its position in LKQ by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after buying an additional 4,577,426 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $48,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 1,853,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,131,000 after purchasing an additional 807,500 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.