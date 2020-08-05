Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.