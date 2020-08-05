Huntington National Bank Invests $38,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,316,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth $7,039,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. TheStreet cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.97.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

