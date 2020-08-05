Huntington National Bank Increases Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 732.5% in the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 688,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 605,373 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,175,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,539,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 195,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 167,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDS opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

