Huntington National Bank Has $54,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 100.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,231 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Teleflex by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $368.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $405.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.