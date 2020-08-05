Huntington National Bank Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 8.7% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ABB by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ABB by 205.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 53,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Cowen began coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

