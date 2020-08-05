Huntington National Bank Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 39.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $1,559,539.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,778.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,121 shares of company stock worth $10,980,262. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Stephens cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.63.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $276.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.11 and a 200 day moving average of $229.08. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $286.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

