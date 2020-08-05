Huntington National Bank Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

