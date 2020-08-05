Huntington National Bank Has $36,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,906,000 after purchasing an additional 355,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,845,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $108,984,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $39.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

