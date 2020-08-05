Huntington National Bank Has $29,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Grid were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 38.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 11.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in National Grid by 40.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in National Grid by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.0126 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.03%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

