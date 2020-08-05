Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $111.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,992 shares of company stock worth $3,849,989. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

