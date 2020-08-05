Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGP opened at $134.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.85. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.57.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

