Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 254.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 64.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.