Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,755,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

