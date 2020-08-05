Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth $45,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

