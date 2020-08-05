Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $61,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.