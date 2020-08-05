Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 45,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $1,973,874.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,628.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $513,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,626 shares of company stock worth $11,266,358. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

