Himax Technologies (HIMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.49 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.44 million, a P/E ratio of -109.25 and a beta of 0.99. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

