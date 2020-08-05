HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Receives $41.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

HDS opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

