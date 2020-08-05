Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2325 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Hawkins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Hawkins has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $554.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

HWKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

