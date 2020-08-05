Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €37.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.86 ($43.66).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €22.53 ($25.31) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 1-year high of €59.54 ($66.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

