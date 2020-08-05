Hart Melanie Housey Sells 2,250 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $702,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,103.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $324.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $327.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $64,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $66,936,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Pool by 607.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 283,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 894.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,743,000 after acquiring an additional 139,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

