Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) CFO Georgia Erbez Purchases 1,817 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) CFO Georgia Erbez bought 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,841.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 681.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 347,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

