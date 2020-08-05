Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €160.00 ($179.78) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($138.20) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €139.00 ($156.18) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hannover Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €141.35 ($158.82).

FRA HNR1 opened at €144.60 ($162.47) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($130.75). The business’s fifty day moving average is €153.60 and its 200 day moving average is €152.72.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

