GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $13,261,494.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,863,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,778,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,907,429.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,830. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SMG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of SMG opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $167.46.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.