GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 21,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $552,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,100 shares of company stock worth $9,280,425 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

