GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 79,190 DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of DHT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in DHT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DNB Markets upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

DHT stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. DHT Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.15.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. DHT had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

