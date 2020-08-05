GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,489 Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 52,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $310,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,088 shares of company stock worth $33,819,330 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

