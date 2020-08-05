GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,963,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $3,148,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,263 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,154 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $196.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 21.53%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.