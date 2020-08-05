GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 116.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

