GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,497,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

RGR has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Lowney sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $105,456.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $730,644.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,911 shares of company stock worth $4,191,402 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGR opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.96%.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.