GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $142,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $70,588,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $57,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 65.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after purchasing an additional 302,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,921,000 after purchasing an additional 254,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.69. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.14.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

