GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,035 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 830.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 736,531 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 417.0% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 384,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 310,265 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $3,063,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 147.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 81,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 98.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,679 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $29.70.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

