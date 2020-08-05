GWM Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 1,019.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $11,775,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 81.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,846,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,067 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 1,050,820 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,080,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,050,000 after buying an additional 796,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

EGO stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGO. TD Securities boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

