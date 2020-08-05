GWM Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,538 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

