GWM Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after buying an additional 1,200,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after buying an additional 799,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,976,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,717,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,154.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 388,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 371,428 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $97,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,999,156 shares of company stock worth $940,590,330. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

