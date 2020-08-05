GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 147.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 218.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 43.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBKC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.