GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 104.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.75.

NYSE:Y opened at $525.75 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.23 and a 200 day moving average of $590.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 157.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

