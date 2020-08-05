Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several research firms have commented on TV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,157,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,641 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 838,300 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,268,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 756,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 435,151 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.
