Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $109,156.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $244,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $87,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,587 shares in the company, valued at $244,319.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,592 shares of company stock worth $8,669,550.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.8% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

