Greenlane (GNLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNLN. Northland Securities began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $138,633.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.