Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) CEO Mark Charles Borrecco Purchases 2,700 Shares of Stock

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) CEO Mark Charles Borrecco purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,911.00.

NYSE:GWB opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

