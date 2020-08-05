Great Panther Mining (GPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.32 million.

Shares of TSE GPR opened at C$1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$1.20.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

