Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 66.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 290.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 362.5%.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a PE ratio of 178.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

