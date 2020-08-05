Global Investors Fundamental Purchases 6,717 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $11,620.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,500 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $2,370.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,100 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $1,771.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 2,409 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $3,950.76.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,300 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $2,132.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,700 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $2,703.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,500 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $5,670.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 4,300 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $6,149.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,050 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $8,470.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,513 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $2,284.63.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 2,200 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $3,564.00.

Shares of BTN opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.26% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

