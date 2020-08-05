Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of GILD opened at $70.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

